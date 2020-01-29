Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

How to beat the Chiefs: 49ers talk strategy ahead of Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Kate Rooney

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (KRON) – As the 49ers get ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, several key players are talking strategy.

On Monday, the team had a walkthrough and then on Tuesday, they had the day off from practice.

Instead, the players had a light-hearted media session with questions like, ‘who is the best dancer,’ or ‘what character do you play in Mario-Kart?’

But at the end of the day, it’s about one thing and that is how to beat the Chiefs.

“Across the board, they’re pretty talented. Upfront, they’ll get after you. They don’t really give you anything easy, they make everything difficult on you, so it’ll be a good test for us Sunday. We’re looking forward to it,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said.

“We know how explosive they are, at any moment they can create a big play with the weapons that they have. And obviously, Patrick Mahomes being the best at what he does, one of the best at what he does but yeah, it’ll be fun to go against,” linebacker Fred Warner said.

“I think our teams done a really good job just being locked and staying focused and you know, that’s all you can ask. And all you want guys to do is, you know, not change things up, not make stuff up, you know, cause it’s just a new week and I think our teams done a fantastic job at that, and we’re just going to attack this like we do every other week and just stay focused and locked in,” tight end George Kittle said.

The team will be back on the practice field on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
50°F Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
50°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories