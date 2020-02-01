Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Hall of Fame LB Willie Lanier looks back at the Chiefs only championship

The Big Game

by: Kirk Nawrotzky

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Lanier is well known throughout football.

As a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Lanier has left a legacy with the game he loves.

But it’s not only his place in football that makes the Richmond, Virginia native smile because after playing his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Lanier is excited to see the team in Miami for Super Bowl 54.

“They’re going to take it and they’re going to take it handily,” says Lanier on the Chiefs before Kansas City plays San Francisco.

If Kansas City wins on Sunday they’ll earn the franchise’s second Super Bowl win 50 years after their last one. Willie Lanier, who was drafted in 1967, was playing in his third season.

“It was just a euphoric moment,” says Lanier on the Super Bowl 4 win. “To follow the Jets with a victory for ourselves was just an outstanding display of sport. Being able to be the last one standing.”

Lanier says that getting to the game is the most difficult part and he is very happy to see Kansas City finally make it back.

Football has changed a lot since Lanier last played in 1977. So how would he fare in today’s NFL?

“I wouldn’t try to play today and I would say no because the room for error would almost be completely gone,” Lanier said. “Seeing the true size of the men who play the game today, it was shocking to me.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories