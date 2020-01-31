Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Game time on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (WOOD) — It’s the game before the game. Experts file in along Radio Row in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl.  

ESPN Sports Journalist Kenny Mayne has been on both sides of Radio Row. This week, he’s here to talk about his foundation and a knee brace.

“The Super Bowl is so big, it’s so commercial, it typifies American capitalism,” Mayne said.

In the sea of guests, you’ll hear athletes, analysts, comedians and gamblers — anyone who can keep a listener’s interest. It’s like a room of NASCAR drivers on steroids. 

The cost for the host?   

“You see everybody. That guy is selling shirts, that guy is selling air mattresses. I’ve been pushing a product, and my charity, we call it runfreely.org,” Mayne said.

Every network with a stake in the NFL has a set on Radio Row.

“Oh, it’s awesome though. It’s wild and it’s a small sampling of why the NFL is the NFL and how exciting the Super Bowl is. It’s probably one of the biggest days in our country,” said ESPN football analyst and former NFL player Dan Orlovsky.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

50°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories