Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

From Janitors to GM: Full Chiefs staff in Miami for Super Bowl

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) runs drills during practice on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Davie, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MIAMI (AP) — When the Chiefs won their first AFC championship in 50 years, chairman Clark Hunt and the rest of his ownership family decided that they would bring everyone associated with the franchise to the Super Bowl: the coaches and players, the front-office staff and scouts, the janitors and receptionists, and all of their families.

Hunt estimates the team brought 2,000 people total, or about 3 percent of the capacity of Hard Rock Stadium.

“We’re still counting and I’m sure I’ll never know the exact number,” Hunt said with a laugh. “One of the things we talk to the staff about is that we’re one team. There’s not a football side to the staff. There’s not a business side to the staff. I make that point to the players when I talk to them at training camp. I make that point to the rookies when I talk at the rookie dinner. We wouldn’t be here without every employee in the organization. We felt it only appropriate to bring the entire team.”

That includes the security staff, too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories