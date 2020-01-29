Live Now
Former 49er Jeff Garcia: San Francisco offense not getting enough credit, overshadowed by awe of Mahomes

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — Don’t sleep on the San Francisco 49er offense just because Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s shiny new superstar, says former 49er QB Jeff Garcia.

Garcia joined Big Game Bound on Wednesday and — unsurprisingly — picked his former team to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Garcia believes a healthy dose of the potent 49ers defense, led by rookie standout Nick Bosa, and an overshadowed offense will prevail over Andy Reid’s Chiefs.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

