Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Foam cheesehead is hot when Packers do well

The Big Game

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — There’s no milk, bacteria, fermentation or refrigeration at this Wisconsin cheese factory. That’s because they are making foam cheeseheads.  

Ralph Bruno invented the oversized yellow wedge hat in 1987 from his mother’s couch stuffing and it has since become a popular headpiece, particularly for Wisconsin sports fans and residents.  

His company, Foamation, Inc., moved into a new Milwaukee location in 2016 and soon started formal factory tours where people can make their own cheeseheads or other foam products.

Tour-goers take a “Wedge of Allegiance” and hear about the history of the building, the company and Bruno himself, with a few cheese jokes thrown in. They also get to see how the foam products are made.

Bruno says his creation has become a symbol of pride for not only Wisconsinites, but for all Midwesterners.  He doesn’t know exactly how many have been sold, but it’s enough to line cheeseheads from New York to the West Coast.

He says sales always pick up when the Packers do well, so sales should be brisk this week with the Green Bay Packers taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship.

Bruno says his company usually has to add extra shifts to help meet demand at such times. In addition to cheeseheads, the company makes foam products including bow ties, top hats, wine toppers, baseball caps and corn-shaped hats.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories