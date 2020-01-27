Live Now
Fellow sportscaster reveals to Jarrett Payton he used to babysit him, brings evidence

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — When WGN’s Jarrett Payton made his first appearance as co-host on Big Game Bound, he was told anyone could pop up on Radio Row.

As it turns out, even his old babysitter.

WXIN Sports Director Chris Hagan was invited to Monday’s show at the Miami Beach Convention Center, and before the show began, pulled out on old photo of himself, Walter Payton, and Walter’s son, a young Jarrett.

“I brought this for you,” Hagan said to a stunned Payton before the show began. “That’s me and your dad, and you!”

The photo was included in Monday’s Big Game Bound live show from Radio Show, which you can watch all week long on this site at 1pm eastern, noon central.

