Divisional Playoff lineup set for next weekend

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after throwing a pass to setup the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

DALLAS, Tex. (NEXSTAR) — Following a Wild Card Weekend that saw two of four games head into overtime, the Divisional Playoff lineup is set for next week:

Saturday

  • Vikings at 49ers, 4:35 ET
  • Titans at Ravens, 8:15 pm ET

Sunday

  • Texans at Chiefs, 3:05 pm ET
  • Seahawks at Packers, 6:40 ET

Saturday Game Spotlight: Tennessee at Baltimore

The Ravens have won 12 straight for the best record in the league. All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson will present a major problem with his arm and legs for the Titans, who managed virtually no pressure on the stationary Brady in their wild-card win.

But Tennessee isn’t afraid of going anywhere, as it proved in foggy Foxborough by making the defending champions look ordinary. It already has a fierce rivalry with Baltimore.

“Just a huge challenge, with what they have been able to do in all three phases,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’ll have to try to find a way to slow them down.‘’

Sunday Game Spotlight: Houston at Kansas City

The Texans already have won at Arrowhead Stadium this season, 31-24 in October. Deshaun Watson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown while running for two more in outdueling Patrick Mahomes. Carlos Hyde ran for 116 yards and a touchdown against the team that traded him to Houston in the preseason.

Back then, however, Kansas City’s defense hadn’t blossomed. Now, under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo — whose units traditionally take a while to coalesce — the Chiefs are formidable. They’ve allowed 69 points in the past six games, all wins.

KC also has gotten healthier down the stretch.

(The Associated Press Contributed to this report)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

