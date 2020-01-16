Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl. NFL and Fox on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.

Lovato has mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on her recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018. The singer, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018. But she relapsed, revealing the news in the song “Sober,” released in June 2018.

A week before the Super Bowl, Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories