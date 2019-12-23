Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Defending NFC champions Rams eliminated from playoff race

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks at a news conference after the Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams couldn’t shake their Super Bowl hangover and will miss the playoffs after an up-and-down season.

They had a chance to put all that aside if they could make a stop against the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the defense allowed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to convert twice on third-and-16 to set up Robbie Gould’s game-winning field goal that eliminated the Rams from playoff contention with a 34-31 loss.

The Rams opened their NFC championship defense with three straight wins, but a three-game losing streak followed. They never really found their groove again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories