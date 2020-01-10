Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Chiefs pass rush could be pivotal vs Texans in playoff game

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs quietly have been among the best in the NFL at rushing the passer, particularly late in the season. That could prove pivotal in the divisional round of the playoffs when they host Houston on Sunday.

The Texans allowed seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits to the Buffalo Bills in their comeback win in last weekend’s wild-card round.

And the Chiefs defense is far healthier and probably more talented than the bunch that failed to take down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a Week 6 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Texans and Chiefs battle Sunday at 3:05 pm ET.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories