Chiefs merch ready to roll immediately after the final whistle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NEXSTAR MEDIA WIRE) — If the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennesse Titans on Sunday, they’re headed to the Superbowl.

And Academy Sports is already prepared for a win.

Boxes full of Chiefs AFC Championship products have arrived at Academy locations across the Chiefs Kingdom.  They’re full of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, fleeces, hats, and novelty items.

Store director Steve Binam says the product will hit the shelves Sunday night as long as the Chiefs clinch a victory.

“We will be selling them as soon as the game’s over if Kansas City wins,” Binam said. “And we will stay open as late as need be that night. We normally close at 9:30, but we’ll stay open as business dictates until we sell out.”

And if the Chiefs do win, even more products will be arriving at the store on Monday and Tuesday, things like pennants, decals, stickers, and flags.

Binam says there will be a big selection and to get to the store early.

