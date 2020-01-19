Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Chiefs’ Fisher fined over beer celebration, Budweiser tweets picture of check for $14K

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher caught a lot of attention last week against the Texans when he took two beers from fans during a touchdown celebration and dumped them all over himself.

Unfortunately, not all attention is good attention. The NFL ended up fining Fisher $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted.

However, that wasn’t the end of the story. Less than three hours later, Budweiser tweeted a picture of a check for the exact same amount. It was made out to a “Charity of Eric Fisher’s Choice.”

This is only the most recent development in a two-second moment in time that had lasting effects.

Video of the celebration went viral after it happened, but it only took off from there. Budweiser, Bud Light and Eric Fisher then repaid Chiefs fans who were out two beers with a tower of beer of their choosing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
34°F Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories