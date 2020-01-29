Canine who kicked cancer to be featured in Super Bowl ad

Live Now
MADISON, Wis. (NEXSTAR) – Scout, a golden retriever who recently beat cancer, will have the unique opportunity to say thanks to the veterinarians who saved his life. He’ll do it during a $6 million Super Bowl ad.

The University of Wisconsin’s School of Veterinary Medicine will be featured in the 30-second spot purchased by WeatherTech.

The star of the commercial is Scout, a golden retriever whose owner is the company’s founder and CEO David MacNeil.

Scout was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer last summer that left him with no more than a month to live.

The State Journal says MacNeil turned to the doctors at the school’s teaching hospital.

The ad follows Scout’s road to recovery and asks for donations to the school.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

