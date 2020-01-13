Live Now
Budweiser tracks down Chiefs fan who sacrificed beers for celebration

The Big Game
Posted:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates the 51-31 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoff game Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Budweiser said they have ‘something special’ for the Chiefs fan who was sitting front row Sunday and sacrificed his beers for a very special touchdown celebration.

The celebration happened early in the fourth quarter after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to tight end Blake Bell to boost the score to 47- 31. This was Bell’s first touchdown of the season.

Tackle Eric Fisher ran through the end zone to celebrate with Bell and what he did only further fired up Chiefs Kingdom– he did his best “Stone Cold” Steve Austin impression.

After that Budweiser took to social media to track down the fan who sacrificed his beers.

“Help us find the fan whose beers were sacrificed for the shower celebration. We have something special for him,” they tweeted. 

It didn’t take them long to find him. About 45 minutes later, they tweeted, “we found him. Got a whole buncha Buds and some other surprises coming your way.”

The Chiefs take on the Titans at home in the AFC Championship Sunday at Arrowhead. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

