Bud and Eric Fisher repay Chiefs fans whose beers were used in celebration

The Big Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — In what will go down as one of the greatest $20 investments in recent memory, two Chiefs fans definitely got their money’s worth when Budweiser and Bud Light repaid them in cases for a couple of “borrowed” beers.

Last Sunday, to the delight of Chiefs fans everywhere, Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher gave himself a beer shower behind the endzone in a now viral touchdown celebration.

It came after tight end Blake Bell caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes to boost the score to 47-31. It was Bell’s first touchdown of the season.

“I ran over there to celebrate with Blake, and I don’t know why but my eyes were just drawn to them,” Fisher said of two fans’ beers. “And I was like, ‘OK, I gotta pick these up,’ and then I was like, ‘What do I do?’”

Fisher was apparently so excited he decided to harness wrestling star Steve Austin’s iconic move.

“Stone Cold!” the Chiefs tackle said, laughing.

After the game, Fisher posted on Twitter that he tracked down those fans, Alex and Troy, and told Chiefs fans he wants to “thank them ‘Big Fish’ style.”

Budweiser also tweeted that they were planning “something special” for them — and they definitely weren’t kidding.

The Chiefs brought the two men in to meet Fisher, and St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch repaid them for those borrowed beers.

Only they didn’t just give them one or two beers. Alex and Troy each got a whole tower of beer of their choosing. It might not come as a shock that the two men chose Budweiser and Bud Light, the same beers that Fisher took.

But it didn’t even stop there. Fisher provided each of them with signed jerseys, and then the Chiefs gave them extra jerseys, too.

Even without all the beer and Chiefs gear, Alex and Troy will have an unbelievable memory to hold onto for years to come.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and that was by far the coolest thing that has ever happened in that endzone,” Alex said.

And they weren’t the only fans who loved it. Videos and photos of the moment have gone viral — so Bud Light and Budweiser are capitalizing on the hilarious moment.

They tweeted that Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for beer shower Koozies and “Fisher 3:72” t-shirts at the AFC Championship this weekend.

