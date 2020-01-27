Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Big Game Bound: Who should America root for, Chiefs or 49ers?

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — While football fans mostly everywhere outside of New England rejoice over a Super Bowl without Tom Brady and Bill Belicheck, the Patriot’s absence in Super Bowl LIV poses an interesting question.

Who should America be rooting for in the Big Game?

It’s a question we’re tackling in the first episode of Big Game Bound live from Radio Row in Miami, plus our team will discuss how the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and eight others, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, will loom over game week festivities.

Join Jack Doles, Jarrett Payton (son of NFL legend Walter Payton), and J.B. Biunno for the live show from the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1:00pm EST!

Can’t wait? Respond to one of our Twitter questions and you might just receive a shoutout during the show!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories