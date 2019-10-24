‘Big Game Bound’ Week 8: Sunday night without Mahomes

Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
The Oct. 24, 2019 episode of “Big Game Bound” has ended. Watch the full replay above.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 8 of “Big Game Bound,” and this Sunday night, we won’t see one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Patrick Mahomes has been sidelined with a knee injury. We talk with Chiefs’ insiders about how it changes Kansas City’s dynamic offense as they prepare to host one of the hottest teams in football: the Green Bay Packers.

Also this week, a major test for one the league’s unbeatens: the surprise of the fall, the San Francisco 49ers welcome the Carolina Panthers to the Bay Area. Are the 49ers for real? We’ll have a preview of their big matchup.

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

  • The Kirk Cousins comeback? After a rocky start to the season, Cousins is riding three breakout performances. Can he keep the momentum going this week against the Redskins?
  • The Big Guest: This week, we’re talking with the “Morning Men” from SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. Mike Babchik and Evan Cohen talk about what makes their morning show so successful and they share their thoughts on the hot topics in the NFL.
  • The Big Decision: Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com is back to help you set your lineups. How do you replace injured quarterbacks like Mahomes and Phillip Rivers? Where should Kerryon Johnson owners look to replace the injured running back?

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you didn’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

