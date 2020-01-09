Big Game Bound Week 19: AFC, NFC divisional playoffs

Breaking News
At 1 p.m. ET, watch today’s episode of “Big Game Bound” above.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 19 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re previewing the AFC and NFC divisional-round playoff games.

Jack Doles is checking in with our team of correspondents across Nexstar Nation, including those in Baltimore, Green Bay, Kansas City, Nashville and San Francisco.

Big Game Bound NFL analyst Ty Hallock gives his thoughts on the future of Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Two certain first-ballot Hall of Famers are now unrestricted free agents after their teams were eliminated from the playoffs. Hallock also talks about the changing of the guard at the quarterback position and reveals his new top five.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

