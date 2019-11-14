Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Big Game Bound Week 11: Rex Ryan’s return to the sidelines

The Big Game

by: Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 11 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re talking with former NFL head coach Rex Ryan.

Ryan is returning to the sidelines, coaching in the 2020 Hula Bowl. The college all-star game at Aloha Stadium on Oahu, Hawaii is rebooting after a 12-year absence. Ryan and former NFL coach Mike Smith will lead the two teams. Ryan tells us what we can expect to see on the field in January. Plus, he’ll share his thoughts on the current state of the NFL, his new job as an analyst at EPSN and which coach he thinks is on the hot seat: it’s a name that might surprise you.

Also this week, we’ll break down the big matchups of Week 11: The Ravens vs. the Texans and the Rams vs. the Bears. It’s a battle of two explosive quarterbacks in Baltimore and a game in Los Angeles that many think is a must-win for both the Bears and the Rams.

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

  • Former NFL player Ty Hallock returns for “What the Hallock.” He has a new team atop his Top 5.
  • The big matchup between two MVP candidate quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.
  • Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com is back to help set your fantasy football lineups, laying out what big names you should bench this week and what the best fantasy players are doing this time of the year as they prep for the playoffs.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories