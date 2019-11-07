Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 10: Monday night showdown in NFC West

The Big Game

by: Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

Coming up at 1 p.m. ET, watch a stream of week 10 of “Big Game Bound” above.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 10 of “Big Game Bound,” and there’s only one unbeaten team in the NFL: the San Francisco 49ers.

While they’ve survived several tests this season, Monday night may be the biggest. They host a division foe, the Seattle Seahawks. 

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

  • Our Big Game correspondents from San Francisco and Seattle break down the Monday night matchup. How can the 49ers slow down Russell Wilson? What’s been the key to Jimmy Garoppolo’s success?
  • Our Big Guest is former NFL and Super Bowl Champion tight end Martellus Bennett. He talks about the dominance of his former team, the New England Patriots. And what he thinks of his brother Michael, a current player for the Dallas Cowboys who’s taking a stand for social justice.
  • Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com returns with who you can pick up off the waiver wire with some big names on their bye weeks.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you didn’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories