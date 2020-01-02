Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Big Game Bound Week 18: NFL Wild Card Round

The Big Game

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — The regular NFL season has come to an end and now the fun begins.

On this week’s episode of “Big Game Bound,” which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’re previewing the four games in the NFL Wildcard Round: Buffalo at Houston and Tennessee at New England in the AFC, and Minnesota at New Orleans and Seattle at Philadelphia in the NFC.

Big Game Bound NFL analyst Ty Hallock joins us to break down some of the big matchups. Calling on our correspondents, Cory Curtis explains why the Titans could be a handful for the struggling Patriots and Josh Reed checks in from Buffalo to discuss the Bills-Texans game.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
56°F Occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories