Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Big Game Bound: Live at 1pm ET with Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — Winning a Super Bowl requires dynamic playmakers, and one of the greatest play-making running backs in NFL history joins Big Game Bound on Tuesday.

NFL All-100 player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders joins Jack Doles, Jarrett Payton (son of NFL legend Walter Payton), and J.B. Biunno for our live show from the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1:00pm EST!

Can’t wait? Vote and reply to today’s BGB Twitter poll and you might just receive a shoutout during the show!

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early then thundershowers overnight. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Rain showers early then thundershowers overnight. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories