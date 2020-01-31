Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bears great Jimbo Covert reveals gift he received from Walter Payton

The Big Game

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (Nexstar) – When Chicago Bears great Jimbo Covert hangs out with WGN sportscaster Jarrett Payton, the conversation quickly turns to their beloved team’s glory days. And Payton continues to learn more about his legendary father.

On Thursday’s Big Game Bound, Payton discovered his father, NFL All-100 running back Walter Payton, once gifted Covert a shotgun with a custom inscription of the offensive tackle’s name.

“It says, presented to Jimbo Covert from your teammate Walter Payton,” read Covert on the show. “Thanks for leading the way, NFL All-Time rushing leader.”

Covert also reminisced about his other famous Bears teammates and broke down the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories