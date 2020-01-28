Breaking News
Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Barry Sanders on career without Super Bowl, Mahomes ‘lighting the league up’

The Big Game

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. — When Barry Sanders breaks down football, people listen.

Sanders is, by the estimation of many football historians, among the greatest to play the game.

The All-100 NFL inductee and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back joined Big Game Bound on Tuesday to discuss the championship void on his resume, the birth of an NFL superstar, and what his stats would look like in today’s National Football League.

Sanders sat in awe of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but said he’s leaning toward picking the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

On the subject of achieving mythic status among playmakers but never winning a Super Bowl, Sanders admitted that as a young player, he thought he’d appear in multiple championship games.

With Tuesday’s episode focusing on playmakers, Sanders acknowledged the greatness of Mahomes, who the former Detroit Lion said is “lighting the league up.”

Sanders, who has highlight reels that continue to rack up millions of views on YouTube, also laughed at how his stats might have looked if he could’ve run the football behind today’s San Francisco 49ers offensive line.

Lastly, don’t miss this moment where Big Game Bound co-host Jarrett Payton thanked Sanders for always being there for him, especially after the passing of his father, NFL legend Walter Payton.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Opelousas

60°F Few Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Few Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories