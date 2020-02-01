Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Analysts predict Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: NEXSTAR

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – The payoff to the million-dollar question of who will win the Super Bowl is less than 24 hours away.

Before the San Franciso 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs do battle inside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, some of the NFL’s top analysts were asked to make a prediction on Sunday’s game. As expected, it’s a tough call.

“I think the Chiefs win the football game, I think they are a way better football team than people think, they are just pointing to Patrick Mahomes, if this was 15-years ago I would probably pick the 49ers,” said ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky.

Joel Klatt, an analyst for FOX Sports, expects Mahomes to deliver on the biggest stage.

“I would say, ultimately the guy I would trust more is Patrick Mahomes, now do they have some deficiencies on defense, certainly, and it could be a high scoring affair, at least I hope so for FOX’s sake because it will be more interesting,” Klatt said.

The “Professor” John Clayton, known for his love of number crunching, data analyzing and analytics, took a different approach in deciding a winner.

“Can the 49ers actually outscore the Chiefs this year because the 49ers had 29.9 points, KC scored 28.1 and so they have to see that, but Mahomes has won two-thirds of his games, he is going to get 30 points or more,” Clayton said.

But if you’re looking for an actual score with an actual winner, veteran ESPN sportscaster Kenny Mayne says “San Francisco by a few, like 30-27, something like that.”

On the eve of Super Bowl Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5 favorites to win it all.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories