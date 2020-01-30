Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘An incredible display of wealth’: Massive yachts hard to miss in Miami

The Big Game

by: Kalyn McMackin, Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Something in the water is catching the attention of thousands in Miami for the Super Bowl.

Most will say Miami is known for its good food, good music, and prime beachfront property. But its also known as a showcase for money – lots of it – which is hard to miss. It’s why the beaches are packed, the roads are jammed and the docks are full ahead of Sunday’s kickoff for Super Bowl 54.

“All this stuff on the beach is definitely one of the coolest things I’ve ever done and Miami is an awesome place,” one person said.

The sights and sounds of the South Beath are living up to the Miami reputation for many visitors. Docked beneath the city skyline sit perhaps the most eye-catching attraction of them all: megayachts.

It’s a reminder to Kansas City Chiefs fan, Kelly Yarborough, that he is far away from home. 

“Oh my gosh, what an incredible display of wealth and something you would just never see in Kansas City,” Yarborough said. “Obviously we’re as far away from an ocean as you can get so the size of these boats are phenomenal.”

Three-story super yachts stretched along Port Miami are soaking up the sun and attention, offering a glimpse of life in the Magic City.

“You want to see the ocean, the sun, the boats, definitely brings the whole yachting feel, South Beach Miami vibe,” Yarborough said.

For others, the yachts docked at Port Miami offers a glimpse of what-if.

“It’s nice to see how the other half lives,” Yarborough said. “It’s good to be king.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

57°F Few Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories