A look inside an Antioch man’s ‘shrine’ to the San Francisco 49ers

by: J.R. Stone

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — We are just five days away from the enormous 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium. As you can imagine, Niners faithful are gearing up. 

One die hard, who in addition to having a Niners prosthetic leg, has a four bedroom house just so he could dedicate one of those rooms to his Niners shrine.  

The room in the home is far from ordinary and some might call a 49ers man cave.

“It’s more like a shrine than a man cave, but you can call it what you’d like,” said Antioch resident Reid Adami. 

The 49ers shrine is full of just about anything that you can think of and including a couple essential items.

Those being Adami’s 49ers prosthetic legs, one that he is wearing and one that he has on display.

Adami lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2010 and has had the prosthetic Niner ones since.  

Adami keeps all of these items inside this room per his wife and her house rules.

Some of the items here are edible — or edible years ago when they were sold

Adami said his wife is okay with all of his gear but did put down her foot down when it comes to going to this weekend’s game and the very hefty price tag.

