Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

91-year-old great-great-grandmother pens ‘Go Chiefs Go’ poem

The Big Game

by: Dave D'Marko

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Mo. (WDAF) — Mickey Cashatt  has been writing poetry since just about the same time the Kansas City Chiefs were formed.

But she’d never really been inspired to write about the team until the Divisional Round game and their comeback against the Texans.

“All those touchdowns I was hollering here like I was at the game,” the 91-year-old recalled.

She grabbed her pen and started writing down verses and hasn’t been able to stop writing since.

“I laid there couldn’t go to sleep I was so excited like a ticker tape all these words,” she said.

She writes feverishly after games about Mahomes and perhaps her favorite, Coach Andy Reid, trying to finish before she loses her rhymes, even if she still manages to speak in them.

“Here it is tomorrow not a word or thought in sight… of the moving inspiration that I seemed to have last night,” Cashatt rhymed.

One of her newest poems, “Go Chiefs Go,” was posted online, and it’s getting plenty of love from Chiefs Kingdom.

“Not everybody gets to see or read her poems, so it’s nice and happy for her for them to get out there and let other people enjoy them,” her daughter Annette Massey said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories