50 Year Wait Ends: Chiefs fans pumped for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ appearance in the Super Bowl on Sunday ends a 50-year wait for their fans.

The Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami.

Kansas City lost the first Super Bowl to the Green Bay Packers and defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

At Kansas City’s Union Station, people have been lining up to snap photos near a massive Chiefs logo.

Fan Wendell Burns says he remembers the 1970 Super Bowl victory and “it still hasn’t sunk in” that his favorite team is back in the big game.

Fan Deshauna Roberts says she’s “amped” for Sunday and can’t wait for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to “bring it home.”

Water has been dyed red in fountains around the city, a statue of the city’s founders is draped with Chiefs jerseys and people have been rubbing the nose of the bronze boar sculpture at the city’s Country Club Plaza for good luck.

