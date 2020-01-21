Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

49ers: Shanahan father-son duo like no other

The Big Game

by: Kirsten Moran

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the Super Bowl and looking at statistics from 25 years ago, one might look at the numbers and believe them to be slightly spooky, or believe that talent runs in the Shanahan family.

In 1994, Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan’s father, was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator when they defeated the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

When comparing the two seasons, stats show the teams are oddly the same.

In 1994, the 49ers held a record of, 13-3 during the regular season.

In 2019, the 49ers also held a of, 13-3 during the regular season.

In 1994, San Francisco was the No. 1 seed in the NFC, as are the 49ers in 2019.

In 1994, the Super Bowl was held in Miami and in 2019, the 49ers will also make their way to the sunshine state.

Reporters asked Shanahan on Monday, having the family history he has with the 49ers organization, if it means more having come this far.

“Yeah I’d say so,” said Shanahan.

“I mean I think it’s … if you would have told me this when I was in Middle School I would have said that was a dream come true. When you get into the NFL you stop thinking about that stuff because there’s 32 teams and you’re doing whatever you can to get the opportunity and stuff and just the way it worked out, the way everything lined up. It is pretty special to sit and think about.”

Kyle and Mike have become the first father-son duo in NFL history to appear in a Super Bowl as head coaches.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories