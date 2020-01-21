Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

49ers Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘It’s been a crazy whirlwind of a ride’

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had quite the difference in seasons over the past two years.

The 49ers had high expectations last year, but were forced to do without their prized starting quarterback after he faced an injury that would lead him to sit out the entire season.

Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 season.

San Francisco finished that 2018 year with a record of, 2-14.

Looking back at the past 12 months, the quarterback has made a comeback that stunned everyone finishing the 2019 season with a, 13-3 record.

Following the NFC Championship win over Green Bay, Garoppolo reflected on his time spent with San Francisco thus far.

“I mean starting back with the ACL and everything it’s been a crazy whirlwind of a ride. Ya know it’s … no one else I’d rather be in a dog fight with than those guys in that locker room. It’s just a great group to be with. Everyone’s pulling together, everyone’s tight with one another. It’s just a great group,” Garoppolo said.

The quarterback was asked to throw only eight passes on Sunday against the Packers and in two playoff games, he’s thrown just 27 passes, completing 17-for-208 yards.

While the 49ers haven’t needed Garoppolo to throw the ball in the postseason, doesn’t mean he can’t.

Garoppolo finished 2019 with 3,978 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes.

The quarterback is headed to Miami to see if can lead his team to victory and bring home a Super Bowl title and Lombardi trophy for the San Francisco 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

34°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories