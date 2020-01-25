Live Now
49ers attend annual House of Prime Rib linemen’s dinner in San Francisco

The Big Game

by: Gayle Ong

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Before leaving for Miami and Super Bowl LIV, the offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a feast — and invited a few of the team’s superstars to join them.

The annual feast is served by Joe Betz and his staff at House of Prime Rib.

“Let me put it this way, these guys do all the work,” Betz said. “Without the offensive line you have no stars.”

Two silver crates made way to the octagon room carrying prime rib. Rookie tackle Justin Skule was served the first cut — a special double king henry — that’s two of their largest cuts.

The dinner dates back to the 1980s, but it’s a first for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I’ve never been here before,” Garoppolo said. “What do you recommend?”

Plates were passed out with mashed potatoes, spinach and corn.

“House of Prime Rib, this is my first time,” Running back Raheem Mostert said. “We’re excited.”

A feast before the team leaves for the big game.

“Man everything, the event, the game, it’s going to be a fun time,” Garoppolo said.

The 49ers head to Miami on Sunday for Super Bowl LIV.

