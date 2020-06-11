Texas Collegiate League to expand to 10 teams for 2020 Season

This morning at 11am in multiple cities in Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma press releases are being sent out to announce the return of baseball after the COVID-19 pause of the college and professional game.

The 2020 TCL roster of teams will comprise of 10 franchises made up of active college players (upcoming sophomores to seniors) from different colleges and universities across the nation. The current four ownership groups including the Acadiana Cane Cutters (Lafayette, La.), Brazos Valley Bombers (Bryan-College Station, Tex.), Texarkana (Tex.) Twins, and Victoria (Tex.) Generals will be joined in 2020 by five Minor League organizations including Double-A franchises Amarillo (two teams), Frisco and Tulsa, and Triple-A franchises San Antonio and Round Rock.

“We are eager to get back to baseball,” said Richard Chalmers, owner of the Acadiana Cane Cutters. “With the news of the league’s expansion to 10 teams, it brings a new level of excitement to our league and Cane Cutter fans. We hope to see everyone at Fabacher Field on Opening Night.”

The teams will be divided into two divisions (North and South). The North Division will include Amarillo’s two teams, Frisco, Tulsa, and Texarkana while the South Division will include Acadiana, Round Rock, San Antonio, Brazos Valley, and Victoria.

Cane Cutters General Manager/Field Manager Ricky VanAsselberg said, “I look forward to getting our guys in here and getting back on the field. We have a talented roster that represents over 15 colleges/universities across the country. In over 25 years of experience in baseball, this is a very unique situation. My message to our players is going to be “the only easy day was yesterday.” Geaux Cane Cutters!”

Each team will play a total of 30 regular-season games – 15 in their home city and 15 on the road – followed by a postseason. The postseason format will begin with a three-game divisional series played by the top two seeds from each division. The winner of each division will then face off in a winner-take-all championship game for the Gerald Haddock Trophy.

The Acadiana Cane Cutters will open the 2020 season at home on Tuesday, June 30th against the Victoria Generals at Fabacher Field. For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team’s Web site at www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters office at (337) 451-6582.