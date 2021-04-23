Texas A&M inducts former UL track great Stewart Blue into Aggies Hall of Fame

A legend in the collegiate track and field world received the grandest of gestures Friday.

Stewart Blue, a former UL track star, dominated the field as a competitor and earned UL Athletic Hall of Fame honors. Once he finished competing, he became one of the most well-known and respected officials in collegiate track.

Blue is battling cancer and recently went into hospice care.

Through his travels he made many connections, including many at Texas A&M where he spent some significant time.

Friday, on their way to a track meet at LSU, the Aggies team stopped to present Blue with his induction into the Texas A&M Track Hall of Fame. Aggies head coach Pat Henry says Blue has been a great advocate for the sport.

“You know I met Stewart 35 or 36 years ago being the head coach at LSU,” Henry says. “Stewart was a part of our officials association, and a big part. When I took the job at A&M, then Stewart started coming over there as well. He’s been with us, but still been a Tiger but he’s also been an Aggie.”