Texas A&M inducts former UL track great Stewart Blue into Aggies Hall of Fame

Sports

by: , , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

A legend in the collegiate track and field world received the grandest of gestures Friday.

Stewart Blue, a former UL track star, dominated the field as a competitor and earned UL Athletic Hall of Fame honors. Once he finished competing, he became one of the most well-known and respected officials in collegiate track.

Blue is battling cancer and recently went into hospice care.

Through his travels he made many connections, including many at Texas A&M where he spent some significant time.

Friday, on their way to a track meet at LSU, the Aggies team stopped to present Blue with his induction into the Texas A&M Track Hall of Fame. Aggies head coach Pat Henry says Blue has been a great advocate for the sport.

“You know I met Stewart 35 or 36 years ago being the head coach at LSU,” Henry says. “Stewart was a part of our officials association, and a big part. When I took the job at A&M, then Stewart started coming over there as well. He’s been with us, but still been a Tiger but he’s also been an Aggie.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar