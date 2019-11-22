Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Teurlings’ Cicily Hidalgo lead TCHS Volleyball earns KLFY ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cicily Hidalgo: becoming a household name when it comes to high school volleyball.

The Teurlings High junior has really come into her own, as a leader on the court for coach Terry Hebert’s squad.

It’s been a journey. Cicily didn’t always know where she would excel. In fact, if you’d have seen her play sports at an early age, sports would be the last thing you’d expect. But, her determination and perserverance led her to this current success.

A three time state champ and part of the greatest dynasty in Louisiana high school volleyball, and Teurlings’ seven straight state titles!

Cicily believes the reason for the success comes in a combination. “what is the reason for the success… is coach Terry that good, or is he blessed with great athletes. haha. I think it’s a bit of both. It wouldn’t work if we didn’t have coach Terry, and if we didn’t play club, it wouldn’t work either.”

Cicily, being modest, a bit. She earned 2019 tournament M.O.P and is a 2019 candidate for the Gatorade Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.
She was spectacular in the finals vs. Ben Franklin with 15 kills, 12 digs and five assists, but she says developing depth, is the real key to the Rebels success.

Cicily says, “a lot of our players had to step in because we had a lot of seniors last year. a lot of key seniors who played a lot, so this year we got people ready for positions they haven’t played before.”

Before, Cicily finishes her high school career, her next goal: to complete a 4-peat, and help Teurlings earn an eighth straight state championship.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories