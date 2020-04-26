Taysom Hill staying with Saints under 2-year contract

Hill has been a frequently speculated-about choice for the heir apparent to the team’s starting quarterback whenever Brees ends his career.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Quarterback Taysom Hill will be with the Saints for at least two more years, the team confirmed Sunday.

The QB was already under a one-year tender with the Saints, meaning other teams would need to give up a first-round draft pick to make him an offer, which the Saints had the option to match.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hill’s signing comes a day after the 2020 NFL draft closed without any picks from the Saints, who traded them away for picks in the previous days that WWL-TV’s analysts say were bargains.

The two-year deal is essentially an extension of the tender, confirming Hill’s place in the team’s future. He is reportedly signed to the Saints through the 2021 season now.

Saints did sign a QB today: Taysom Hill. Saints are signing Hill to a two-year deal that really is a one-year extension of the first-round, $4.6 million contract tender they gave him in March, per source. But Hill is tied to Saints through 2021 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

Hill spent much of last season on the offensive line as a tight end, picking 19 catches for 234 yards and six touchdowns. He also played as a slot receiver, running back and wide receiver for various snaps with the Saints.

As a quarterback, his record is much less clear. He’s only attempted 14 passes since joining the NFL, but those 14 include a 50-yard toss in last season’s wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Brees is still expected to be the starting quarterback until his retirement. Hill has been a frequently speculated-about choice for the heir apparent to the team’s starting quarterback whenever Brees ends his career.