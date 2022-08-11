METAIRIE, La. – New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill describes the 2022 training camp so far as a whirlwind.

Hill’s foot injury was holding up fine the first few days, until he displaced a rib in Week 1. However, he returned to individual drills and is ready to take on any role head coach dennis Allen wants him to.

“Things aren’t up to me,” said Hill.

“With that being said, I’m willing to to do what I need to do to help us win win football games. I’m at peace with that. Knowing that I’m contributing to us winning games. I love playing, so if it creates opportunities or adds value to be on the field and do all that stuff, I’m certainly at peace with that.”

“He’s a team guy. He’s going to do anything that the team wants him to do for us to be successful,” said Allen.

“The role that we’ve seen him do a lot, it’s not the primary quarterback role, but we’re still going to see him in a lot of those positions that we’ve played him at throughout his time here.’

Hill hasn’t participated in team drills yet. He is wearing a custom made rib protector to prevent any future injuries.