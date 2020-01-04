Strong second half lifts LSU past Tennessee, 78-64

FILE PHOTO – JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – MARCH 23: Javonte Smart #1 of the LSU Tigers reacts as they take on the Maryland Terrapins during the second half of the game in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Vystar Memorial Arena on March 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers used a strong second half performance to defeat Tennessee, 78-64, Saturday afternoon in Thompson-Boling Arena. LSU improves to 9-4 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play.

The Tigers have won 10-straight SEC road games, dating back to the beginning of SEC play last year. Saturday’s win snapped Tennessee’s 17-game SEC home win streak.

Sophomore guard Javonte Smart led the LSU offense with a game high 21 points. The 21 points matches his season high. He also finished with four assists and two rebounds. Senior guard Skylar Mays scored 17 to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the game. Freshman forward Trendon Watford also scored in the double figures, finishing with 15 points. He also pulled in nine boards in the effort. Sophomore forward Darius Days finished with a game high 11 rebounds. He also had seven points and two assists.

Freshman guard Santiago Vescovi, playing in his first game for the Volunteers, finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. He committed a game-high nine turnovers. Junior Yves Pons also scored 18. He also had three boards and three blocks. Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James scored 15 to go with five rebounds.

Up next, the Tigers return to Baton Rouge to host the Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. CT in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

