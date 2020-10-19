STM’s Walker Howard throws 5 touchdowns in win over Catholic High

The St. Thomas More Cougars are looking to defend their Division II state championship, and so far they are off to a 3-0 start.

The Cougars last win on Friday was a thrilling 39-38 victory over Baton Rouge powerhouse the Catholic High Bears.

STM quarterback and LSU commit Walker Howard threw for 390 yards and five touchdowns.

“You know, it feels great,” Howard says. “It was a stressful game. I love playing this game. I’ll play it over and over again. They’re a great football team. Hey, I love it.”

Friday night’s game was a rematch from the 2019 season. A year ago, the Cougars lost to the Catholic High Bears here in Lafayette.

But this season, explosive plays from Howard and Vanderbilt commit Jack Bech flipped the script for the Cougars to earn the come-from-behind victory.

Bech hauled in 9 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

After the win, Howard credited his team’s hard work as they continue their undefeated season.

“We did it,” Howard says. “We did it. We’ve been working very hard. This year’s been really tough during quarantine. We did a great team effort, and we won that. Let’s go.”

It was only Howard’s third start for the Cougars, and his first on the road. Head coach Jim Hightower echoed high praise for Howard’s clutch performance.

“Well he’s a pretty seasoned veteran for his third start,” Hightower says. “You know, he made some great reads. He gets the ball to the right people. We’ve got some guys who know what to do with it when it comes in their area, so it’s kind of a give and take.”

STM returns home this Friday to host the Westgate Tigers in the start of district play.