STM wins 3rd consecutive tennis title

A stellar year for on Acadiana area tennis program.

The STM Cougars won their 3rd consecutive state championship, this season.

The Cougars won in 2018, 2019, and then again in 2021. There was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19.

STM Head Coach Jennifer Sibille says this season the team had great chemistry and because of that, and their talent this team finished with just one loss.

The final tally, STM went 17-1 and capped the season off with their State Championship.

Coach Sibille says, “Mason Landreth was the singles champion. Carson Powell and Ben Davis were the doubles runners-up. It was an amazing showing. Everybody on the team contributed. Everybody who qualified for state won points for our team. They’re really like a family. They’re really an awesome team”

And Sophomore star Mason Landreth, added “Outstanding team. Could not be happier. Teammates just incredible. It was such a fun season. Enjoyed every bit of it. Every match yes sir.””