LSU Eunice men’s basketball head coach Byron Starks took home his second coaching award of the season.

The Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches named Starks the Louisiana Junior College Coach of the Year.

The Bengals enjoyed a 20-6 season under Starks, sporting the best winning percentage (.769) among all junior colleges in the state of Louisiana.

LSUE completed just their second year of men’s basketball after starting the program a year ago.