St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard officially committed to LSU on Friday.

Howard, the son of former Tigers quarterback Jamie Howard made his announcement via Twitter, declaring “legacy continues.”

Howard told KLFY earlier this week, now that this is done, he is excited to get back on the field and play with his teammates.

“I’m very excited, but ya know, ready for high school football,” Howard said. “I haven’t started but I’m ready to start and have a good year with my team.”