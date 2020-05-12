Phase 1 rollout and how it affects sports

(KLFY) The Governor announced the beginning of the phase one re-entry plan, and that includes non-contact sports. In that category, baseball, basketball, and solo sports like tennis and golf.

The next time you will see collegiate athletes in action in Acadiana could be in the Texas Collegiate League.

The Cane Cutters set their start day back to July 6th for their home opener, and have set their roster for the coming season.

Team Owner Richard Chalmers says phase one is encouraging, allowing 25% of capacity in to venues. He hopes by the Cutters home opener, the restrictions will ease a little more.

Cutters Owner Richard Chalmers says, “We don’t know exactly what it means for us, with the open venue 25%. We hope in the next 3 weeks it goes to 50%, but unlike sitting in a church pew, which we all need to be, but, we’ll be out in open air, and it gives us a good feeling we are on!”

The Acadiana Cane Cutters will open the 2020 season at home on Monday, July 6 against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Fabacher Field.

All home games will begin at 7:00 pm and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team’s Web site at www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters office at (337) 451-6582.