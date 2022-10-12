BATON ROUGE, La. – Through the first three SWAC games of the year, Southern has allowed just 3 second half points. The defensive dominance in the latter stages of the game is coming at no surprise to Head Coach Eric Dooley.

“I’ve been saying it for for a long time. I think we are probably the best well-conditioned team, period.” Dooley said.

An emerging part of that success is freshman sensation defensive lineman Ckelby Givens, who got his first career sack on a key third down against Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

“I was telling myself before the play, this is were dreams are made, make your dream come true. You know, you feel great because my teammates have been giving me noise that I haven’t had a sack.” Givens said.

