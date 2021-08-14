Southern takes light day of practice ahead of first scrimmage

BATON ROUGE, La. – Southern football will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning. During the preseason, the Jags have preached “less time, more reps” as their new motto, but in the last two days, interim head coach Jason Rollins gave the team a breather. Friday’s practice had no pads and lasted only one hour. The extra time off has helped the team prepare for the scrimmage.

“Feeling good right now. Practicing well and high-intensity, trying to keep everything crisp, and nice and sharp,” rover safety Brian Jordan, Jr. said.

“It’s always good to get the light days at the end of the week, get our legs under us before the scrimmage. Body feels alright,” sophomore center Dallas Black said.

The players’ focus will be on competition, high energy and execution. The Jaguars defense can be a definite to provide the intensity. Southern returns the SWAC’s number total defense, but Friday, the offense was confident they’d walk away the winners.

“We been tearing them up this camp. We gone continue to do that, but as long as we come together and compete as a team, it’s a great win for the Jags,” sophomore wideout Jorien Vallien said.

