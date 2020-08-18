Southern AD talks Southern spring football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – Southern only has two home games for the spring 2021 schedule. The Bayou Classic’s location is still unknown, but athletics director Roman Banks says the schools are still looking for a venue.

“The home of the Bayou Classic is New Orleans, and we will certainly reach out to New Orleans. We have our schedule and see is the venue available and are they still willing to host the event. I know depending on circumstances surrounding the city. It’s their game, and if they cannot host the game, then we still start looking for alternative sites,” Banks said.

Player eligibility is also a question for next season, and both players and coaches will have to decide who will play in either the spring or the fall next year.

“I just don’t know if I’m a coach, or even if I’m a player, do I play my short season and only six or seven games, instead of getting 12 or 13 out of it. If I’m a coach and I’m looking, I might play a couple of young kids early on and then redshirt them in the fourth game, if the rules stay the same,” the AD added.

The spring will be an active season on the Bluff with possibly fall, winter and spring sports all playing at the same time, but Coach Banks sees the season as an opportunity for Jaguar Nation.

“We’re going to make it fun. You come up here, and you spend the day. We’re going to have the food trucks and hope that we can have some type of tailgating. If we don’t have tailgating, we’ll have reservations set up where you can come to our restaurant we set up in Jaguar Park. Have some food and cocktail. We’re going to have fun and create excitement around this spring,” Banks said.

Click the video for more detail on the story.