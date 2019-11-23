Live Now
Source: NBA, teams, union discuss shortening season

(AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the NBA is working with the players’ union and its teams on a plan to shorten the regular season, possibly to 78 games.

They also are considering a change to the playoff seeding and the addition of a midyear tournament for all 30 clubs in time for the 2021-22 season. The shortened season would allow ways for teams to make up the revenue from lost home dates.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because no update on the plan has been publicly given by the league.

The person adds that the NBA intends to present the proposal to the league’s board of governors in April for discussion and possible ratification. NBA broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports also are involved in the talks.

ESPN first reported the progression of the plan Saturday. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has long been a proponent of an in-season tournament, and the notion of changing the playoff seeding has been talked about for some time as well.

ESPN also reported the proposal includes a plan to reseed the playoffs after early rounds, potentially creating an NBA Finals between teams from the same conference.

