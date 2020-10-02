Six Saints ruled out against Detroit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be rescheduled for later in the season after another Titans player and another staffer tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday morning.

In a statement, the NFL said the decision to postpone the game, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 4, "was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."