Seven Land on Preseason Media Day All-SEC Team

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Derek Stingley Jr. #24 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM – LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Cade York, Kayshon Boutte, Austin Deculus, Ali Gaye, Ed Ingram and Elias Ricks were named to the 2021 Preseason Media Day All-SEC Team, the league office announced.

Stingley Jr., a two-time All-America, and York, one of the top kickers in school history, were selected to the first team. Boutte was selected to second team. In the final game of 2020 the freshman set the SEC record for receiving yards in a game. Returners Deculus and Ingram anchor the offensive line for the Tigers and were voted to the second team.

On the defensive side, Ricks and Gaye were also on the second team. Ricks and Gaye led the Tigers in interceptions (4) and tackles for loss (9.5) respectively.

2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR – John Metchie III, Alabama

WR – Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL – Evan Neal, Alabama

OL – Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL – Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL – Cade Mays, Tennessee

C – Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second-Team

QB – JT Daniels, Georgia

RB – Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB – Zamir White, Georgia

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – George Pickens, Georgia

TE – Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL – Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – Ed Ingram, LSU

OL – Austin Deculus, LSU

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third-Team

QB – Bo Nix, Auburn

RB – Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE – Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL – Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL – Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL – Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C – Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C – Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL – Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL – Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL – Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL – DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB – Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

LB – Christian Harris, Alabama

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB – Derek Stingley, LSU

DB – Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-Team

DL – Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL – LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB – Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB – Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB – Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-Team

DL – DJ Dale, Alabama

DL – Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL – Travon Walker, Georgia

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB – Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB – Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB – Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB – Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB – Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB – Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK – Cade York, LSU

RS – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-Team

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-Team

P – Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* – Indicates a tie

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)